Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,596 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Intuitive Machines worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 180.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 5.3% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,389,716.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,176,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,831,698.46. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 25,541 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $445,435.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 425,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,952. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,689,913 shares of company stock valued at $62,240,781. 39.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

