Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 934 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESLT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 35.1% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 610,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,438,000 after acquiring an additional 158,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101,083 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 175,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 455.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elbit Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $829.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $684.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.66. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $328.32 and a 52-week high of $833.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

