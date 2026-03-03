Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.
Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Very large contracted backlog and rapid revenue growth support the long?term AI infrastructure thesis — CoreWeave reported Q4 revenue of $1.57B, 2025 revenue of $5.13B (up ~110% YoY) and a backlog near $66.8B, underscoring strong customer demand. CoreWeave (CRWV) Is Down 12.4% After Massive 2026 Capex Plan And Ongoing Losses – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst and institutional interest: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy with a $180 PT, and Ark (Cathie Wood) purchased shares — both can attract buy?the?dip flows. Benzinga HC Wainwright Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage mostly still favorable — several firms (Cantor Fitzgerald, Citizens JMP) reiterated positive ratings, leaving upside potential if growth converts to profitability. CoreWeave’s (CRWV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — some price?target changes and reiterations (Needham Hold; Mizuho cut PT to $95 while others adjusted targets), creating dispersion in buy/sell signals. Mizuho Cuts CoreWeave Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest report in the feed appears erroneous (shows 0 shares and 0 days) — no clear short squeeze/covering signal from that data. (Data item flagged in reports.)
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and widening losses: Q4 net loss ~$452M and FY loss ~$1.17B; EPS missed estimates, fueling the selloff and concern about near?term profitability. Is CoreWeave Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold After Earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: Massive $30–$35 billion 2026 capex plan raises questions about funding, dilution and leverage — investors fear execution risk and heavy near?term cash burn. CoreWeave (CRWV) Is Down 12.4% After Massive 2026 Capex Plan And Ongoing Losses – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud class actions and a flurry of plaintiff?law firm alerts (lead?plaintiff deadline March 13) amplify legal risk and potential settlement costs — a key short?term overhang. COREWEAVE DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN…
- Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage warns of further downside and highlights the stock’s steep intra?session drops (~18% in some reports), increasing volatility and investor caution. CoreWeave (CRWV) Shares Plunge 18.5% Following Disappointing Q4 Earnings Report
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CoreWeave Trading Down 1.9%
CoreWeave stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $488,991.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,724,858.20. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $3,243,977.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,731,412 shares in the company, valued at $572,854,629.40. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,418,620 shares of company stock worth $379,199,479 in the last quarter.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
