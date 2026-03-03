Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Trading Down 1.9%

CoreWeave stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $488,991.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,724,858.20. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $3,243,977.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,731,412 shares in the company, valued at $572,854,629.40. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,418,620 shares of company stock worth $379,199,479 in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.