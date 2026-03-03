Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,704 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,463,760,000 after buying an additional 798,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,468,000 after acquiring an additional 116,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,953,000 after acquiring an additional 100,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,504,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $736.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $710.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.60. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $835.00.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.33.

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

