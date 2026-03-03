Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 160.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.6%

Boise Cascade stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $106.41.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company’s operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

