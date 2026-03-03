Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 238,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,052,000. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,215,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 224,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 41,324 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $49.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

