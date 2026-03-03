Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $57,301.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,790.26. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,745 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $56,171.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,364.94. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,618,555. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -98.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.