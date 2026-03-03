Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Holdings Raised by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,671,000 after purchasing an additional 156,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $1,701,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,010 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $23,121,500. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $194.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.