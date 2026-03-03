Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Maximus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Maximus stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,597.94. This trade represents a 2.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $350,746.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,027.28. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

