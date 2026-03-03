Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.1%

ZBH stock opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.