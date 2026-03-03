Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $20.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,608 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,550,000. Finally, BAM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 2.0%

EFV stock opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

