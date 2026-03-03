Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,730 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $451.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

