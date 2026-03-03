Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note Broadcom’s AI franchise remains the primary growth driver — the stock’s 60% one?year run reflects rapid AI revenue expansion that could support upside if guidance beats. Should You Buy Broadcom Stock Before Thursday? Here’s What History and Wall Street Suggest
- Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap: Broadcom announced a 2nm custom compute SoC for AI clusters and a BroadPeak RF front?end SoC targeting 5G/6G — moves that reinforce data?center and telecom leadership and could support longer?term revenue and margin strength. Broadcom’s 2nm SoC And BroadPeak Aim At AI And 6G Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Competitive positioning: Morgan Stanley coverage on Marvell notes Broadcom is the main source of share pressure — implying Broadcom is winning design engagements in data?center/AI networking. Marvell’s Solid Underlying Demand Should Offset Any Share Loss, Morgan Stanley Says
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish institutional view: Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating, signaling some analysts still expect upside into earnings. Robert W. Baird Maintains Buy Rating on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings catalyst: Broadcom reports after the close tomorrow — results and forward commentary on AI revenue growth, margins and bookings are the key near?term drivers and could produce volatility. Broadcom (AVGO) To Report Earnings Tomorrow: Here Is What To Expect
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed outlook pieces highlight AI revenue doubling but warn of margin pressure and valuation — the story is positive for top?line growth but raises execution and multiple?risk questions ahead of guidance. Buy, Sell or Hold Broadcom Stock? Key Tips Ahead of Q1 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check: Some models show a “deep discount” into earnings but short?term returns have been weak — near?term risk/reward depends heavily on this quarter’s guidance. Broadcom: Deep Discount Before Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst trim: RBC cut its price target from $370 to $340 and moved to sector perform, signaling reduced near?term upside from current levels. RBC Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Governance/headline risk: Reports show CEO Hock Tan’s 2025 pay package at $205.3M — a potential PR/governance overhang that can pressure sentiment. AI boom drives Broadcom CEO Hock Tan’s 2025 pay package to $205.3M
- Negative Sentiment: Market timing caution: High?profile commentators (Jim Cramer) warned the stock is “too hard to own right now,” which can amplify selling pressure into earnings. Jim Cramer on Broadcom: “This Is One of Those That’s Just Too Hard to Own Right Now”
Broadcom Stock Down 0.2%
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.