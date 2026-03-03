Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $318.82 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.88 and a 200-day moving average of $342.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

