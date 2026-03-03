Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stake Raised by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.9%

LMT stock opened at $677.48 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.