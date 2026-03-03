Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stake Raised by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.50.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.9%
LMT stock opened at $677.48 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.
Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical catalyst — Reports that U.S. and allied strikes involved F-35s and renewed focus on airpower have pushed demand expectations for Lockheed’s fighter, missile and upgrade programs higher, driving investor interest. Geopolitical Tensions Put Lockheed Martin Defense And Digital Upgrades In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation and record backlogs — Market commentary highlights defense stocks hitting new highs as investors rotate into names with multi?year order backlogs (Lockheed’s backlog cited around $194B), supporting a durable revenue outlook beyond the near?term spike. Defense Stocks: Rockets, Radars, and Record Backlogs
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum backed by fundamentals — Coverage noting LMT’s strong year?to?date gains (cited ~38% YTD in one piece) points to earnings and backlog fundamentals supporting the rally rather than pure fear-driven trading. This narrative helps justify higher valuations in the near term. LMT Stock Up 38% in 2026 and the Rally Has Real Earnings Behind It
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst interest and pairing trades — Some analysts and commentators are recommending Lockheed (often alongside firms like Palantir or Northrop) as a defensive/strategic hold in portfolios amid rising geopolitical risk; useful for flows but not a fresh catalyst by itself. Why Lockheed Martin & Palantir Technologies Should Be in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check — Several pieces assess whether recent strong returns leave LMT overextended; investors are weighing stretched multiples versus the company’s backlog and recurring sustainment revenue. This signals both continued interest and the potential for consolidation. Assessing Lockheed Martin (LMT) Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price And Total Return Performance
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking / political optics risk — Rapid gains have attracted attention to congressional ownership disclosures and broader market volatility (oil spikes, macro risk). That increases the chance of short?term pullbacks or scrutiny that could pressure sentiment even if fundamentals remain solid. Lockheed Martin, RTX Corp Stocks Hit All-Time Highs On Iran Attack: Here’s The Congress Members Who Own Shares
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
