South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,397 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its position in FedEx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 5,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.15.

FedEx Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:FDX opened at $387.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $392.86. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

