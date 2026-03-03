Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,573.67.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $1,437.03 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,500.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $965.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 171,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,243,501.76. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,471.12. This trade represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,001 shares of company stock valued at $45,972,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

