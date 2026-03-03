Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in OSI Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total value of $5,018,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 273,044 shares in the company, valued at $68,509,470.04. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $286.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.40 and a 1 year high of $306.12.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OSIS shares. UBS Group set a $292.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $292.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

