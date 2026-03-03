Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stake Reduced by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,476 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 4.1% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $90,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

TSM opened at $368.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.91 and a 200-day moving average of $299.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

