PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 856,694 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the January 29th total of 1,226,348 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

PostNL Stock Performance

Shares of TNTFF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. PostNL has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

About PostNL

PostNL NV is a leading provider of postal and logistics services in the Netherlands, specializing in the delivery of mail, parcels and e-commerce solutions. The company offers end-to-end logistics support, including fulfillment, direct marketing, warehousing and supply chain management, designed to meet the needs of both consumers and business clients. Its service portfolio also encompasses last-mile delivery, digital tracking and returns management to support a wide range of customer requirements.

Tracing its roots to the early Dutch state postal service of the 18th century, PostNL became an independent listed company in October 2011 following its spin-off from Royal KPN N.V.

