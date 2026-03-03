Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,748 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 29th total of 20,527 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 89,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 2.7%

OTCMKTS:STBFY opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Co, Ltd. is a leading Japanese non-alcoholic beverage company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of drinks, including bottled water, teas, coffees, carbonated soft drinks and health-oriented beverages. Key home-market brands include Suntory Tennensui natural mineral water, Iyemon green tea and BOSS canned coffee, while its international portfolio features Orangina, Lucozade and Ribena.

Founded as a distinct operating company in 2009 following the transfer of Suntory’s non-alcoholic beverage business, the company traces its roots back to 1899, when founder Shinjir? Torii launched the first Suntory whisky.

