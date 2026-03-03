Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 454,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,640 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,345,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,544,000 after acquiring an additional 133,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

