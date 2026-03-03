SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 52,739 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the January 29th total of 35,117 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 289,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

Shares of SOBKY stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Group Corp., trading on the OTCMKTS as SOBKY, is a Japan-based multinational holding company with diversified interests in technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, SoftBank initially built its reputation as a domestic telecom operator before pivoting toward global technology investments. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through several key subsidiaries and strategic partnerships to deliver broadband and mobile services, enterprise network solutions, and cloud-based platforms.

In addition to its core telecommunications business, SoftBank is widely recognized for its Vision Fund, one of the world’s largest technology-focused investment vehicles.

