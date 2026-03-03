Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $218,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.34. The stock has a market cap of $577.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

