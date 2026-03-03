Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 14,498 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $25,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 22,321.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 309,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Cfra lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rambus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Rambus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $433,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,135.54. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.55. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $135.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.57%.The company had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.