Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $23.40 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,367,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $48,651.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $49,694.16. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,388. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.90%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

