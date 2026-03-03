Head to Head Analysis: PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) vs. Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY)

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and PRA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Solar Energy Initiatives alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A PRA Group -25.39% 10.50% 2.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of PRA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PRA Group $1.20 billion 0.54 -$305.14 million ($7.80) -2.15

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and PRA Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solar Energy Initiatives has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PRA Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solar Energy Initiatives and PRA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 0.00 PRA Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

PRA Group has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given PRA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Risk and Volatility

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PRA Group beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

(Get Free Report)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit card accounts, private label and other credit card accounts, personal loans, automobile loans, and small business loans from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.