Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $20.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.2222.

SEAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $7.00 target price on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $3,213,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Vivid Seats by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 322,461 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 1,470.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 234,528 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,222,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 215,057 shares during the period. Finally, Emeth Value Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC now owns 556,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 168,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAT opened at $5.79 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America’s leading ticket marketplaces.

