Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $20.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.2222.
SEAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $7.00 target price on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of SEAT opened at $5.79 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.
Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America’s leading ticket marketplaces.
