Analysts Set United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target at $533.55

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $533.5455.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $513.82 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $537.19. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.32.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.58, for a total transaction of $10,768,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.60, for a total transaction of $10,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,896,761.20. This represents a 72.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,454 shares of company stock valued at $174,796,043. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

