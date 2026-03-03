Analysts Set United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target at $533.55

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $533.5455.
UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.58, for a total transaction of $10,768,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.60, for a total transaction of $10,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,896,761.20. This represents a 72.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,454 shares of company stock valued at $174,796,043. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Ralinepag pivotal Phase 3 (ADVANCE OUTCOMES) met its primary endpoint, showing a 55% reduction in risk of clinical worsening versus placebo (highly statistically significant); company said it plans an FDA filing in 2026 — this is the principal catalyst supporting upside. United Therapeutics Announces Ralinepag Achieved 55% Reduction
- Positive Sentiment: Media reports highlight the ralinepag success and the company’s stated FDA filing plans, helping lift sentiment and trading activity. United Therapeutics’ Trial Shows 55% Drop in Lung Disease Worsening
- Positive Sentiment: Separate late?stage study for a United Therapeutics blood?pressure/pulmonary drug met its main and secondary endpoints, broadening the company’s late?stage pipeline wins and de?risking future revenue opportunities. United Therapeutics’ blood pressure drug meets main, secondary goals in late-stage study
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness followed: H.C. Wainwright raised its price target to $600 (Buy), signaling higher upside expectations based on the readouts and pipeline. H.C. Wainwright Raises United Therapeutics (UTHR) Target to $600
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the TD Cowen Health Care conference (transcript available) — useful for detail/QA but didn’t change the headline clinical results; read for color on timelines and commercialization plans. United Therapeutics Presents at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and estimates are being updated (e.g., Q1 estimate and alternate target updates reported), reflecting recalibration of near?term numbers while investors focus on longer?term value from new approvals. Q1 Earnings Estimate for UTHR Issued By HC Wainwright United Therapeutics Price Target Raised to $466
- Negative Sentiment: Despite an EPS beat in the prior quarter, revenue slightly missed consensus — a reminder that near?term top?line performance could temper enthusiasm until new drug approvals begin to contribute.
United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.
