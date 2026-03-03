BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BLFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities set a $34.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.71 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,700.20. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $25,334.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,590.14. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,802 shares of company stock valued at $967,191 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 54.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife’s product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company’s flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

