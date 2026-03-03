Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMRX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMRX
Insider Transactions at Immuneering
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Immuneering Stock Performance
NASDAQ IMRX opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.46.
About Immuneering
Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.
The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.