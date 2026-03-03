Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMRX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Schall purchased 21,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $101,082.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,055.10. The trade was a 40.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter Feinberg purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 135,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,168.35. This represents a 17.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,819 shares of company stock worth $234,472. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

