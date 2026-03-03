SmartRent (SMRT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $36.3140 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.79. SmartRent has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 124,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $237,004.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,447,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,323.90. This trade represents a 9.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 326,808 shares of company stock worth $631,512 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SmartRent during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartRent during the third quarter worth $43,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SmartRent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.45.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent Inc is a technology company that develops smart home and smart building automation solutions for the residential rental housing industry. Its integrated hardware and software platform enables property managers and owners to remotely monitor, manage and control access, energy use and overall resident experience. The company’s product portfolio includes smart locks, thermostats, leak and flood sensors, door and window sensors, security cameras, and a centralized management dashboard that interfaces with leading property management systems.

SmartRent’s platform is designed to streamline operations for multifamily communities and single-family rental portfolios by automating routine tasks such as digital resident self-showings, remote lease turnovers, package management and preventative maintenance alerts.

