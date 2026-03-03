GoPro (GPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $244.6880 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

GoPro Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of GPRO opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. GoPro has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Get GoPro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPRO. Wall Street Zen cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 957.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,438,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,815,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GoPro by 567.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,196,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,278,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 1,013,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 59.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,101,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 781,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) is an American technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of compact, high-definition cameras and related accessories. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, GoPro’s product lineup is centered on its flagship HERO series of action cameras, which combine rugged construction, waterproof housings and advanced imaging capabilities. In addition to the HERO line, the company offers the MAX camera for 360-degree video capture, along with an array of mounts, grips and protective cases to support use in extreme sports, travel and professional video production.

Since its founding in 2002 by Nicholas Woodman, who continues to serve as chief executive officer, GoPro has expanded beyond hardware into software and cloud-based services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.