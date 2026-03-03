Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a $875.00 target price on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $739.00 price target on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.62.

INTU opened at $419.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit has a 52 week low of $349.00 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $520.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total transaction of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,458,939.64. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after buying an additional 1,295,199 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $782,677,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after acquiring an additional 914,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

