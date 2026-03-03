Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercorp Financial Services from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:IFS opened at $48.29 on Monday. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 255,753 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company’s core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

