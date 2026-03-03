Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $27.00 target price on Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

Get Invesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.15 on Friday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -52.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $230,391,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invesco by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $102,523,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco by 5,065.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after buying an additional 3,315,480 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,719,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.