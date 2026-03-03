Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LOAR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Loar from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of LOAR opened at $72.32 on Friday. Loar has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Loar had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Loar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loar by 390.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Loar by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loar by 8,383.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

