Brokers Set Expectations for Honest Q3 Earnings

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Honest in a research note issued on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities analyst O. Rickert expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.57 million. Honest had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Honest in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $295.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.26. Honest has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 196,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honest by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 171,425 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 136,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Honest Company, Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) is an American consumer goods firm specializing in eco-friendly and responsibly formulated products for babies, personal care, beauty and home cleaning. The company emphasizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and product safety, positioning itself in the premium segment of mass-market retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Honest was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba and environmental health advocate Christopher Gavigan with a mission to offer parents household and baby care items free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

