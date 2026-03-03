Q2 Earnings Estimate for BKSY Issued By HC Wainwright

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BlackSky Technology in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

BKSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $777.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 65.93%.The business had revenue of $35.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 6,937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

