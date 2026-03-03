HC Wainwright Lowers Earnings Estimates for Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Joby Aviation in a report released on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joby Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JOBY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toyota Motor Corp boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,189 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,283,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,269,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $36,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 11,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $110,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,863.20. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 63,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $630,632.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 246,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,919.46. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,470,074 shares of company stock valued at $16,083,913. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Joby Aviation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley sees upside from deeper integration with Uber and Blade’s mobility apps, saying app distribution and booking flows could accelerate demand and shorten Joby’s path to commercial revenue. Read More.

Uber launched Uber Air (electric air taxis) in Dubai in partnership with Joby, signaling the start of real-world operations and a potential near?term commercial customer for Joby's aircraft. Operational launches with a large platform partner improve revenue visibility and strategic credibility. Read More.

A Seeking Alpha piece recommends a "hold" for now — investors should await a clear commercial?launch catalyst before adding exposure, illustrating cautious investor sentiment despite partnership progress. Read More.

Coverage of competitor activity (Archer's patent litigation and sector commentary) highlights industry IP/legal risks and competition in pre?revenue eVTOL players; this is a sector backdrop rather than a direct change to Joby's fundamentals. Read More.

Major analysts are turning more cautious: JPMorgan cut Joby's price target to $7.00, HC Wainwright trimmed earnings estimates, and aggregate coverage shows a consensus "Reduce" rating — these moves raise downside risk and can pressure the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Short?term market risk from broader aviation turmoil: airline stocks plunged on Middle East strikes and airspace shutdowns — rising fuel/pricing volatility and macro risk can spill into speculative aviation names like Joby. Read More.

News noted shares fell after analyst downgrades in recent sessions, reflecting how sentiment and coverage changes are currently driving volatility more than fundamentals. Read More.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Recommended Stories

