Scotiabank Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:FVI FY2026 Earnings

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Scotiabank currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$357.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 27.64%.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$18.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The firm has a market cap of C$5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.87. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.99 and a 12 month high of C$18.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.97.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote d’Ivoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan.
