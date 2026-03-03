Scotiabank Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:FVI FY2026 Earnings

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Scotiabank currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$357.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 27.64%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FVI. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$18.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The firm has a market cap of C$5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.87. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.99 and a 12 month high of C$18.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.97.

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote d’Ivoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan.

