Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $16.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 target price on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $475.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The company’s revenue was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 5,489.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,247,000 after buying an additional 2,991,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 1,794.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,868,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $14,207,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.