Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1,153.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,554 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. CICC Research lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

