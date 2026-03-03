Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Holdings Decreased by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,974,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.32 and a twelve month high of $59.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

