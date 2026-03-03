ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.830-9.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.26.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ANIP. Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,959.42. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $161,572.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,487.29. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,459 shares of company stock worth $1,066,611. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 542.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.