Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for O-I Glass (OI)

O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2026 – O-I Glass was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/26/2026 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2026 – O-I Glass was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/12/2026 – O-I Glass had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2026 – O-I Glass was given a new $20.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/12/2026 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – O-I Glass was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

2/2/2026 – O-I Glass was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

1/22/2026 – O-I Glass had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – O-I Glass had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – O-I Glass was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from $15.00.

1/6/2026 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2026 – O-I Glass was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

