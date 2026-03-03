Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 16,800 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in US Foods by 303.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in US Foods by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.