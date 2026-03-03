Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Sun Communities by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 52.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $19,378,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

