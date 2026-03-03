Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 212,000 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.29% of Structure Therapeutics worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPCR. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 530.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 237,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.62 and a beta of -1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

GPCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small?molecule therapies that target G protein?coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

