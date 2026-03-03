Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Stake in Sigma Lithium Corporation $SGML

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 644,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.58% of Sigma Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 0.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,067,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 9.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 125.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sigma Lithium from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 2.7%

SGML opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.06. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.