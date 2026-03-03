Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 132,005 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 1,456.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,005 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.06% of Vishay Precision Group worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1,319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,012,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after buying an additional 941,622 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VPG shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Loop Capital set a $44.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $54.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.70 million, a P/E ratio of 123.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.72%.The firm had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

